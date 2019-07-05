More fake money showing up in Alleghany County

COVINGTON, Va.- - The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of counterfeit money.

A local bank last week contacted law enforcement officials about a fake $100 bill received from Low Moor County Grill.

Investigators said the serial number on the back matches the number from the fake money recently found in Rockbridge County.

Five men from Chicago were arrested in that case last month for allegedly using the money.

The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office is working with Rockbridge County in this case.

