Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned from all his roles at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jerry Falwell Jr. is no longer the president and chancellor or on the Board of Directors at Liberty University.

After much confusion, Liberty University announced on Tuesday that it has accepted Falwell’s resignation, effective immediately.

After agreeing Monday to immediately resign then reversing course, Falwell, through an attorney, sent his resignation letter late Monday night to members of the Board’s Executive Committee.

The committee met this morning and went through the processes to affirm the resignation.

Falwell’s severance compensation was dictated by the terms of his pre-existing employment agreement without any adjustment by the University or its Board.

The submission of Falwell’s resignation letter comes after a Reuters report published Monday about a man who claimed to have had a years-long sexual relationship with Becki Falwell with Jerry’s consent.

On Aug. 7, 2020, Falwell Jr. agreed to take an “indefinite leave of absence” from his roles at the university just days after he posted, then deleted a photo of himself and a woman both in unzipped pants.

Falwell talked with WLNI about the photo.

Falwell was the fourth president of Liberty University, assuming the role after his father, Liberty founder Dr. Jerry Falwell, Sr., passed away in 2007.

The board will next select a search committee for the university’s new president.

Currently, Liberty Board Chairman Dr. Jerry Prevo is serving as acting president.