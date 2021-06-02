Donor: Concerns over Hannah-Jones prompted emails to UNC

FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. A major University of North Carolina donor said Wednesday, June 2, 2021 that he sent emails to university officials questioning the hiring of Nikole Hannah-Jones after he became concerned about how much research went into the selection of the investigative journalist, whose award-winning work on slavery he called highly contentious and highly controversial." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – WINSTON-A major University of North Carolina donor said Wednesday that he sent emails to university officials questioning the hiring of Nikole Hannah-Jones after he became concerned about how much research went into the selection of the investigative journalist, whose award-winning work on slavery he called “highly contentious and highly controversial."

The emails from newspaper publisher Walter Hussman Jr., whose name is on UNC's journalism school, were sent to university leaders in the weeks before Hannah-Jones' submission for tenure was halted in January. She was instead offered a contract position, despite the fact that her predecessors were given tenure when appointed.

Hussman, publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, told The Associated Press that he sent the series of emails because he wanted to share his concerns with UNC-Chapel Hill Vice Chancellor for University Development David Routh, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and journalism school Dean Susan King. In 2019, Hussman pledged $25 million to what’s now known as the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

“I wonder how much research she did into Nikole Hannah-Jones like I'd just done," Hussman said, referring to King. “Moreover, I wonder how much the chancellor's done. I wonder how much the vice chancellor's done. Maybe I should share these concerns with them, too.”

The university's failure to offer Hannah-Jones tenure has prompted outcry by dozens of members of the journalism school's faculty, who have demanded an explanation. Her lawyers argue the move is part of a conservative backlash against scholars telling the truth about the history of racism in the U.S.

Hussman, 74, said that instead of sending one lengthy email, he sent separate emails, based on arguments from other historians, challenging assertions by Hannah-Jones that the American Revolution was fought to protect slavery, that the fight for freedom and equality for Blacks was fought by Blacks alone, and about reparations. The news website The Assembly first obtained the emails and reported on their content.

Hussman said he showed his emails to one trustee, who suggested he show them to the other board members, but he said he decided to go no further. He declined to say which trustee he reached out to.

“I don't think that's my role as a donor. It would be perceived as lobbying the board to not hire,” he said. “I've made it known to one of the trustees; if they want to share it with others, they can. If they don't want to share it with others, that's their discretion.”

