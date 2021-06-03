Hearing set to discuss unconditional release for John Hinckley

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. A court hearing has been set for Aug. 30, 2021, regarding whether Hinckley, the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, can live without restrictions in the home he shares with his mother and brother in a gated community in Virginia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A court hearing has been set for Aug. 30 regarding whether the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan can live without restrictions in the home he shares with his mother and brother in a gated community in Virginia.

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman set the late summer date during a teleconference Thursday that included John Hinckley Jr.'s attorney and a federal prosecutor.

Barry Levine, Hinckley’s lawyer, has been arguing for Hinckley’s unconditional release and points to a recent risk assessment that says Hinckley is stable and unlikely to reoffend.

The exact details of what unconditional release would mean for Hinckley were not discussed during Thursday's teleconference. But the U.S. government opposes unconditional release, according to a brief filed with the court in early May. The government is also having its own expert examine Hinckley to determine “whether or not he would pose a danger to himself or others.”

Hinckley, 66, left a Washington psychiatric hospital in 2016 and has been living under increasingly fewer restrictions in a house that sits along a golf course in Williamsburg.

For instance, the judge ruled in October that Hinckley can publicly display his writings, artwork and music under his own name. Hinckley also is allowed to move out of his mother's house and live within 75 miles of Williamsburg, if doctors approve.

But several conditions remain in place. For instance, Hinckley cannot possess a gun or contact Jodie Foster, the actress he was trying to impress when he shot and wounded Reagan in 1981.

Hinckley also cannot knowingly travel to areas where there is someone who is protected by the U.S. Secret Service.

