Ghislaine Maxwell won't testify at her sex trafficking trial

In this courtroom sketch Eva Andersson Dubin, right, testifies as Judge Alison Nathan, left, listens on the bench during the Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

NEW YORK – Ghislaine Maxwell told the judge at her sex trafficking trial Friday that she would not testify in her own defense.

The British socialite was asked to stand by the judge, who instructed her that she had the right to testify in her own defense, but also the right not to.

"Your honor, the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt so there is no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell responded.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges stemming from her interactions with four teenage girls from 1994 to 2004.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell's defense called another of Jeffrey Epstein's one-time paramours to the stand Friday: a former Miss Sweden, New York City doctor and tabloid fixture who told the jury that she trusted the financier with her young daughters and denied taking part in a group sexual encounter with a key accuser.

Eva Andersson-Dubin, 60, testified that she dated Epstein “off and on” from 1983 to the early 1990s, before he dated Maxwell. Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges stemming from her interactions with four teenage girls from 1994 to 2004.

During that span, Maxwell was romantically involved with and then later worked for Epstein, who killed himself at a federal lockup in August 2019 while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial.

Epstein and Andersson-Dubin remained friends after breaking up and, in 1994, she married another moneyed financier, Glenn Dubin, with whom she had three children.

One of the key accusers in the Maxwell trial, identified in court only as “Jane” to protect her identity, testified that a woman named “Eva” joined a group sexual experience with Epstein.

On Friday, Andersson-Dubin was asked by one of Maxwell's attorneys if she had ever been in a group sexual encounter with Jane.

“Absolutely not,” she responded.

Asked if she had ever been in a group sexualized massage of Epstein with Jane, she responded: “I have not.”

Later, Andersson-Dubin acknowledged having issues with her memory upon cross examination.

“It’s very hard for me to remember anything far back," Andersson-Dubin said. "My family notices it, I notice it. It’s been an issue.”

The Dubins have denied knowing anything about Epstein's sexual misconduct, but were publicly supportive of Epstein when he initially was prosecuted and convicted of sex crimes in Florida in 2008. Another Epstein accuser whose allegations are not part of Maxwell's trial, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has said that she was trafficked to Glenn Dubin, among other powerful men, all of whom have denied her accounts.

As the Dubin children — including two daughters — grew up, they sometimes joined their parents on flights with Epstein, Andersson-Dubin said.

She testified that Epstein was fond of her children and the children viewed him like an uncle, sometimes calling him “Uncle F,” an apparent abbreviation of his name, minus the “J.”

When Andersson-Dubin was asked by a defense lawyer if she ever witnessed any inappropriate conduct between Epstein and teenage girls, she responded: “I did not.”

The testimony came on the second day of Maxwell's defense presentation, which could be completed as early as the end of Friday.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan has said closing arguments could occur Monday and the jury might receive the case by the end of that day to begin its deliberations.

Maxwell is not expected to testify, although her lawyers have offered a spirited defense, portraying her as a scapegoat targeted by the government because prosecutors could no longer bring Epstein to justice.

Throughout the three weeks of the trial, Maxwell has seemed active in her defense, frequently writing notes to her lawyers and hugging them as she enters and leaves court each day.