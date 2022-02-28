59º
Experts say U.S. average for gas prices likely to reach $4 per gallon by St. Patrick’s Day

The last time the national average topped $4 per gallon was in July 2008, according to AAA

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

The impact of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine can be felt in the U.S. as the oil market takes a hit, ultimately affecting national gas prices.

Now, AAA is reporting that gas prices will continue to increase with the potential for the national average to top $4 a gallon by St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Over the past week, the national average for a gallon of gas rose to $3.61. This is an eight-cent increase from the prior week, a 26-cent increase from more than a month ago and a 90-cent increase from over a year ago.

Meanwhile, Virginia saw a statewide average of $3.43. That’s a 4-cent increase from over a week ago, a 25-cent increase from more than a month ago and an 82-cent increase from more than a year ago from Feb. 28.

“Russia’s invasion and the escalating sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market cause for concern,” says Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

The last time the national average topped $4 per gallon was in July 2008, according to AAA.

Here’s a breakdown from AAA on the average price per gallon of self-serve, regular gasoline on a national scale, statewide and then in various Virginia localities:

Feb. 28Weekly Change (Up/Down)January2021
National$3.61Up 8 cents$3.35$2.71
Virginia$3.43Up 4 cents$3.18$2.61
Charlottesville$3.46Up 6 cents$3.22$2.64
Fredericksburg$3.47Up 3 cents$3.17$2.67
Harrisonburg$3.46Up 9 cents$3.20$2.68
Norfolk Area$3.39Up 1 cent$3.16$2.59
Richmond$3.40Up 2 cents$3.15$2.63
Roanoke$3.38Up 7 cents$3.14$2.54

