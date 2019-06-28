Chip and Joanna Gaines raise $1.4 million for St. Jude

Memphis, Tenn. - The "Fixer Upper" couple is doing far more than just rehabbing homes in Texas.

Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed a new playhouse at St. Jude's Target House, along with a check for $1.4 million to help the organization.

The money was raised as part of the #chipinchallenge.

The challenge ran from June 4 until June 11.

During the final day, Chip announced that he'd be personally matching all donations as a way to honor one of his own friends.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.