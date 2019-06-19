'Jeopardy' champ James Holzhauer donates in Alex Trebek's name

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - James Holzhauer recently made a large donation in Alex Trebek’s name to the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The walk is to raise money to find a cure for the same type of cancer that afflicts “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.

Alongside other Naperville natives, Ann Zediker got caught up watching the record-breaking “Jeopardy!” run by Holzhauer, a former resident and product of Naperville District 203 schools.

Holzhauer ended up winning 32 games and accumulated $2,462,216 throughout his winning streak.

The Tribune reports that because of Holzhauer's connections to Trebek and Naperville, Zediker reached out to him to see if he’d be interested in participating in the walk.

While he couldn't attend the upcoming walk, the donation website shows, Holzhauer gave $1,109.14.

Which represents his daughter Natasha's birthday.

His donation also had a note, “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.”

