Kid dresses up as Garth Brooks for Halloween, gets invited to his upcoming show

Getty Images

NASHVILLE - A boy's clever Halloween costume of Garth Brooks caught the attention of the country singer himself.

Brooks even shared the photo of the boy wearing the costume, which features Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, onto his Instagram page this week.

"This costume WINS Halloween in my book!" Brooks said in the post.

According to WDSU, he went on to invite the boy to an upcoming concert of his in Knoxville on Nov. 16.

"For making my Halloween does he want to be our guest at #GARTHinKNOXVILLE???" Brooks said in the post.

The boy's aunt, Andrea Houser, originally posted the photo to her Instagram page.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.