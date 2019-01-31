Largest drug bust in history made as truck tries crossing southern border

ROANOKE, Va. - Customs and Border Protection officers said they discovered more than 200 pounds of fentanyl hidden in a floor compartment of a truck loaded with cucumbers.

According to NBC News, they also found 395 pounds of methamphetamine, officials said in a report Thursday.

CBP valued the 254 pounds of fentanyl at $3.5 million and the methamphetamine at $1.1 million.

The drug bust is believed to be the largest in history and is more than twice the size of the apparent previous record of 118 pounds which was found in Nebraska in 2017.

Authorities say the truck was driven by a 26-year-old man. He was arrested and charged with possessing drugs with intent to distribute. His identity hasn't been released.

CBP says the tractor-trailer was stopped four days ago in Nogales, Arizona when it was trying to enter the U.S. at the southern border.

Michael Humphries, Nogales Area port director, praised his staff and drug-sniffing dog for the record-breaking arrest.

