North Carolina hospital reports vaping-related death

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Cone Health, in Greensboro, reported its first vaping-related death, according to WXII.

Since August, the NBC affiliate reports that Moses Cone Hospital has seen eight cases of vaping-related illnesses.

Cone Health said the person died Wednesday, but didn't release any other details about the case.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that there have been 805 cases of lung injury reported from 46 states and one U.S. territory.

So far, 12 deaths have been confirmed in 10 states, not including the one in North Carolina.

The 12 deaths have been confirmed in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, and Oregon.

California and Kansas had two deaths each.

