Report: Deschutes Brewery lays off 10 percent of workforce

BEND, Ore. - Deschutes Brewery has laid off 10 percent of its workforce, according to The Bulletin, a newspaper in Central Oregon.

The paper reports that the cost-cutting measure was taken to make the brewer leaner to match sales volume.

“It’s hard to make a decision like this,” Deschutes CEO and President Michael LaLonde told the paper. “We’re grieving quite a lot. We had staffed to grow with the company, so we had added a number of positions to do that."

Deschutes is ranked 10th among craft brewing companies in the United State by sales volume by the Brewers Association.

Deschutes recently pushed back its planned groundbreaking for a plant in Roanoke.

"I wish I had a crystal ball, but I don't, so I don't know when we might break ground right now," LaLonde told WSLS 10 last month.

