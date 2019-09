Say goodbye to knocking, maybe slapping and shaking your ketchup bottle. Heinz is finally teaching us how to pour ketchup the right way with its new "pour-perfect" bottle.

All the company did was alter the label to show us the perfect pouring angle that won't drench your fries or leave you wanting more. All you have to do is tilt the bottle so the label is straight.

The bottle is only available in Canada for now, but it could take off in other countries soon.