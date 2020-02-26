Virginia Senate advances two proposed gun control measures

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Senate has advanced two pieces of Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed gun-control measures after previously rejecting them.

The Senate voted Wednesday to advance legislation that would require gun owners to report to police any lost or stolen firearms and to toughen the penalty for leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a reckless manner that endangers a child.

Northam’s office agreed to water down both measures in order to to win support of some Democrats who rejected earlier versions.

Lawmakers are set to give final passage in coming days to seven out of eight gun-control bills backed by Northam.