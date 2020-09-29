WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump, Joe Biden have their first presidential debate
90-minute debate begins at 9 p.m. in Cleveland, Ohio. Livestream player will be added before debate begins
On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will take part in their first debate.
The debate is being held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
The 90-minute, commercial-free program will be divided into 15-minute topical segments opened with a question from the moderator.
Each candidates will each have two minutes to respond before the moderator facilitates discussion on the topic.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.