WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump, Joe Biden have their first presidential debate

90-minute debate begins at 9 p.m. in Cleveland, Ohio. Livestream player will be added before debate begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Donald Trump, Joe Biden
LEFT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on September 27, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) RIGHT: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an update on the nations coronavirus testing strategy in the Rose Garden of the White House on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will take part in their first debate.

The debate is being held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 90-minute, commercial-free program will be divided into 15-minute topical segments opened with a question from the moderator.

Each candidates will each have two minutes to respond before the moderator facilitates discussion on the topic.

