NORFOLK. Va. – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner and his Republican challenger, Dr. Daniel Gade will face off in Virginia’s U.S. Senatorial Debate on Saturday evening.

The debate will focus on racial disparities and inequities in education, healthcare, economic mobility and the criminal justice system, WAVY reports.

The event is set to start at 5:00 p.m. at Norfolk State University, which is the state’s largest Historically Black College and University.