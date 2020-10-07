President Trump promises free Regeneron after receiving the drug during his coronavirus treatment

After being diagnosed and treated for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump posted a nearly 5-minute video to Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The president spent four days at Walter Reed Medical Center, where he received the drug Regeneron, which he said made him “feel good immediately.”

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The president said he’s working to provide access to Regeneron to those diagnosed with the coronavirus for free.

Trump said there are hundreds of thousands of doses that are just about ready and that he has emergency use authorization that just needs to be signed.

He also talked about the coronavirus vaccines that different companies are working on.

“I think we should have it before the election, but frankly, the politics gets involved, and that’s okay. They want to play their games, it’s gonna be right after the election, but we did it. Nobody else. Nobody else would have been able to do it. The FDA has acted as quickly as they’ve ever acted in history,” said Trump.

While the drugs are touted as therapeutic, the president said he views them more as a cure.

“For me, I walked in, I didn’t feel good. A short 24 hours later, I was feeling great. I wanted to get out of the hospital and that’s what I want for everybody. I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great. I feel like, perfect,” explained Trump. “I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise.”

The president also said that China is going to pay a big price for what it’s done to the United States, as well as the world.