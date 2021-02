FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump greets the crowd after speaking at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump will be speaking for the first time since he left office back in January at a conservative convention.

Trump will give the closing speech at CPAC in Orlando Sunday afternoon.

He’s expected to speak at 3:40 p.m.