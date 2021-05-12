GOP's Faulconer pitches tax cut plan for California

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer speaks during a news conference in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles. Faulconer announced Wednesday, May 12, 2021, that he wants to eliminate state income tax for some low- and middle-income people if he's elected. He would need support in the Democratically controlled state Legislature. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

DOWNEY, Calif. – Republican candidate for governor Kevin Faulconer wants to eliminate California's state income tax for individuals making up to $50,000 and households up to $100,000 as part of a proposal to make the state more affordable for families and the middle class.

“Too often when we hear about tax relief, they're cuts for investors, for the Wall Street crowd, for the 1%," Faulconer said Wednesday at a campaign event announcing the plan. “This is for young people just starting out, this is for parents who are paying for diapers or college, this is for folks working long days to put food on the table.

Faulconer is running in the expected recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is generating daily news with a statewide tour touting his $100 billion pandemic recovery plan made possible by a record surplus of nearly $76 billion.

Faulconer, a former two-term San Diego mayor, also attempted to regain the GOP spotlight from two of his main Republican opponents, John Cox and Caitlyn Jenner, who have garnered more recent attention.

A governor has limited power to reduce taxes unilaterally, so Faulconer would need approval from the state Legislature to enact his plan. If he wins the recall, he would take office with Democratic supermajorities in the Assembly and Senate. Faulconer, who worked with a Democrat-majority City Council in San Diego, said he'd seek to win legislative support by first getting public buy-in.

“It’s just too expensive to live in California, period," he told the Associated Press ahead of his announcement. “I’m a big believer in going out and winning the argument publicly and then we will win the vote."

Under Faulconer's plan, there would be a 0% marginal income tax rate on the first $50,000 in income for individuals and $100,000 for households. That means people making those amounts or less wouldn't pay state income tax, while those making up to $1 million would see a low effective tax rate.

He announced the plan in Downey, Calif., a small city southeast of Los Angeles with a median income of just more than $75,000, roughly the same as the median income statewide. He estimated the plan would save individuals nearly $2,000 and families nearly $4,000 annually and said his plan would benefit 99% of taxpayers.

