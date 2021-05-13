Biden meets with GOP senators as infrastructure talks deepen

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Washington. From left, Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden welcomed a group of Republican senators to the White House on Thursday to talk infrastructure as negotiations intensify over a potentially bipartisan proposal that could become one piece of the administration’s ambitious $4 trillion public investment plan.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, who is leading the group, said she expects to talk “very substantively” about the scope and cost of a potential plan, but would not disclose if she and the other senators are carrying a counter-offer to their initial $586 billion opening bid, which was panned by Democrats as insufficient.

As the senators gathered in the Oval Office, Biden called it a “good faith” effort to seek common ground.

Biden is intent on at least trying to strike a deal with Republicans rather than simply going it alone with a Democrats-only bill, which might in some ways be a more politically viable route in a Congress held by the president's party with only the slimmest of majorities.

One strategy that appears to be coming into focus would be for Biden to negotiate a more limited, traditional infrastructure bill of roads, highways, bridges and broadband as a bipartisan effort. Then, Democrats could try to muscle through the remainder of Biden's priorities on climate investments and the so-called human infrastructure of child care, education and hospitals on their own.

“I'm willing to negotiate,” Biden said Thursday at the White House before the afternoon meeting.

Those gathered include some of the top ranking Republicans — Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Roger Wicker of Mississippi. Joining Biden were Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

But the president has indicated that he's not about to wait indefinitely for a compromise that may or may not come, and reiterated his view Thursday that “doing nothing is not an option.”

