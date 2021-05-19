Republicans vie for Trump's blessing in Ohio Senate primary

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, Jane Timken, at the time the chair of the Ohio Republican Party, speaks at the Hamilton County Board of Elections during early voting in Norwood, Ohio. Timken is among four contenders in the U.S. Senate primary in Ohio, which is still a year away; the four already are working furiously to cast themselves as Trump's favorite in the open race. That work can be awkward and far from subtle, as they jockey for a Trump endorsement that could help someone break out of the crowded GOP pack in a state the former president twice carried by 8 percentage-point margins. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

CINCINNATI – One candidate has been circulating a who's-done-more-for-Donald Trump scorecard. Footage of a waving Trump was dropped without context into a TV ad for another. A photo posted to Twitter gushes over the ex-president and his wife stopping by a third candidate's fundraiser just to say hello.

The U.S. Senate primary in Ohio is still a year away, but Republican contenders already are working furiously to cast themselves as Trump's favorite in the open race. That work can be awkward and far from subtle. But it is a measure of how badly the candidates covet a Trump endorsement in a state the former president twice carried by 8 percentage-point margins.

But despite all his pride in playing kingmaker, Trump has been reticent in his endorsements — in some cases even waiting until after the primary to give his approval. That leaves the field in Ohio positioning frantically in hopes of being deemed the Trumpiest of them all.

Alex Triantafilou, chairman of the Republican Party in Hamilton County, said it makes sense, with Trump's demonstrated Ohio popularity and conservative record.

“To the extent that it’s being characterized as a cult of personality, I reject that,” Triantafilou said. “It’s about a set of principles that he boldly put into place as president. And that’s why you’re seeing our candidates running to garner the support of the people who loved his agenda.”

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator, Sherrod Brown, had a different take: “The five Republican candidates for Senate are like kids on a playground sticking their tongue out and saying Donald Trump loves me more than he loves you,” he said.

When GOP Sen. Rob Portman announced earlier this year that he would not run again, some Ohio Republicans expected Trump to endorse Jane Timken to replace him. Timken is a former state GOP chair who raised money for Trump and presided over strong Republican showings topped by him in 2020. Trump had helped her oust a party chair loyal to former Gov. John Kasich, a Trump critic who challenged him for the 2016 nomination.

But former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, whose two earlier failed runs for the seat boosted his name recognition, hopped into the race early and moved ahead in early public and internal polling, an advantage his allies used to slow down the endorsement process, according to campaign aides who would not be named discussing the private conversations about an endorsement.

