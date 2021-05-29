The Latest: Afghanistan closes schools in Kabul, provinces

FILE - In this May 14, 2021, file photo, passengers from Hanover wait to pick their luggage at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Heraklion, on the island of Crete, Greece. Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across much of Europe. Vaccination rates are accelerating, and with them, the promise of summer vacations. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos, File)

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's Health Ministry announced the shutdown of all public and private universities and schools in the country's 16 provinces, including Kabul, for at least two weeks starting Saturday.

The decision follows a surge in cases. On Friday, 977 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 died, most of them in Kabul. Only 3,800 were tested.

Over 600,000 people have received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the ministry said, without counting the armed forces. The vaccination drive has been put on hold due to shortages and the remaining stocks are reserved for those who got the first shot.

— The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.K. has hit a near two-month high. There is growing speculation that the new variant of the virus first identified in India may prompt the British government to delay further easing lockdown restrictions in England.

