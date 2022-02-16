WATCH: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signs bill ending school mask mandates

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to sign the bill that would end school mask mandates across Virginia on March 1.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the bill to end school mask mandates across Virginia on March 1.

The original version of the bill, Senate Bill 739, was passed within the past week by both bodies that make up Virginia’s General Assembly.

On Monday night, the governor added an emergency clause to the legislation, so rather than taking effect on July 1, it will effect immediately upon passage.

He also added a provision giving school districts until March 1 to develop plans to comply with the law.

With the General Assembly passing both parts of the modified bill, it went the governor’s desk for his signature.