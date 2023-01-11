Flight delays in US after FAA computer outage

(Matt York, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NEW YORK – Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.