Texas Rep. Kay Granger won't seek reelection in 2024 after nearly 30 years in Congress

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, looks on as the House votes for a new speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FORT WORTH, Texas – U.S. Rep. Kay Granger of Texas, the Republican chairwoman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, said Wednesday she will not seek reelection in 2024 after nearly three decades in Congress.

Granger, 80, is the nation's longest-serving GOP congresswoman and was first elected in 1996. Her district, which includes Fort Worth, is heavily Republican and is likely to remain out of reach for Democrats next yea r.

“It’s time for the next generation to step up and take the mantle and be a strong and fierce representative for the people,” Granger said in a statement.

Her decision ends a barrier-breaking career that included serving as Fort Worth's first female mayor and Texas' first GOP congresswoman. Her district includes a Lockheed Martin plant that builds the F-35 fighter jet, and over the years, she has been a key force in securing more military funding.

Granger was among the Republicans who opposed Rep. Jim Jordan's bid to become House speaker. She said she will work with new Speaker Mike Johnson “to advance our conservative agenda" for the remainder of her term.