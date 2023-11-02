56º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Politics

Campbell County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Decision 2023, Election Results, Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find the results for Campbell County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Senate of Virginia District 8 race, the House of Delegates District 51 race, the House of Delegates District 52 race, the race for sheriff and treasurer. You can also find results for the school board races and board of supervisors races here.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

House of Del. District 52 - Campbell Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wendell S Walker(R)
00%
Jennifer K Woofter(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

House of Del. District 51 - Campbell Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Eric R Zehr(R)
00%
Kimberly A Moran(D)
00%
C Matt Fariss(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 15)

Senate of Virginia District 8 - Campbell Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark J Peake(R)
00%
Donna M St Clair(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

Campbell County Treasurer

Candidate

Votes

%

Manda R. Witkowski (I)
00%
Sheila M. Smith (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

Campbell County Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

%

Winston W. "Whit" Clark III*(I)
00%
Terry A. Cook (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

Campbell Co. Member School Board - Sunburst

Candidate

Votes

%

Karen K. Tanner (I)
00%
Thaddeaus D. "Danny" Chocklett (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Campbell Co. School Board - Spring Hill

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark A. Epperson *(I)
00%
Jackie Mendez (I)
00%
Kristen E. Vaughan (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Campbell County School Board - Concord

Candidate

Votes

%

Barry A. Jones *(I)
00%
David S. Gifford (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Campbell Co. Board of Sup. - Spring Hill

Candidate

Votes

%

Kenneth R. Brown *(I)
00%
Thomas H. "Tommy" Vaughan (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Campbell Co. Board of Supervisors - Altavista

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael E. Mattox (I)
00%
Tom K. Lawton (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Local Races that Matter

Find more election coverage here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email