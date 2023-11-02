56º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Politics

Covington election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Decision 2023, Election Results, Covington

COVINGTON, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find the results for Covington here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Senate District 3 race, the House of Delegates District 37 race, and the race for Alleghany Co. sheriff.

COVINGTON CITY

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Covington

Candidate

Votes

%

Jade D. Harris(D)
00%
Christopher T. Head(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

House of Del. District 37 - Covington

Candidate

Votes

%

Terry L Austin (R)
00%
Stephanie R Clark (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

Covington Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin W. Hall *(R)
00%
Bradley D. Armentrout (I)
00%
Kyle Matt Moore (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

Local Races that Matter

Find more election coverage here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email