Grayson County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Grayson County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 7 race, the Board of Supervisors race for Oldtown, the Board of Supervisors At Large race, and the School Board At Large race.
GRAYSON COUNTY
Candidate
Votes
%
William M Bill Stanley Jr(R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 16)
Candidate
Votes
%
Mary Dickenson Tomlinson (I)
00%
William M. "Bill" Perkins (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 3)
Candidate
Votes
%
John S. Fant *(I)
00%
Mitchell D. Cornett (R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 16)
Candidate
Votes
%
J. Chris Anders *(I)
00%
Jonathan S. "Johnny" Warren (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 16)