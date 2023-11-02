56º
Grayson County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Decision 2023, Election Results, Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Grayson County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 7 race, the Board of Supervisors race for Oldtown, the Board of Supervisors At Large race, and the School Board At Large race.

GRAYSON COUNTY

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Grayson Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr(R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

Grayson Co. Board of Sup. - Oldtown

Candidate

Votes

%

Mary Dickenson Tomlinson (I)
00%
William M. "Bill" Perkins (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Grayson Co. Board of Supervisors At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

John S. Fant *(I)
00%
Mitchell D. Cornett (R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

Grayson County School Board At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

J. Chris Anders *(I)
00%
Jonathan S. "Johnny" Warren (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

