Grayson County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Grayson County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 7 race, the Board of Supervisors race for Oldtown, the Board of Supervisors At Large race, and the School Board At Large race.

Local Races that Matter Find Race Results

Find more election coverage here.