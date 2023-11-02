56º
Henry County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Henry County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 7 race, the House of Delegates District 47 race, the race for treasurer, the Commissioner of Revenue race, the race for sheriff, the school board at large race, the Horsepasture school board race, and the race for Reed Creek Board of Supervisor.

HENRY COUNTY

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Henry Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr(R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 25)

House of Del. District 47 - Henry Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams(R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

Henry Co. Treasurer

Candidate

Votes

%

Scott B. Grindstaff *(I)
00%
David Wayne Moore (I)
00%
Michael D. Minter Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 25)

Henry Co. Commissioner of Revenue

Candidate

Votes

%

Adrianne Harris Bowyer (I)
00%
Blake T. Minter (I)
00%
Dallas D. Hairston (I)
00%
Melissa Anne Zehr (I)
00%
Tiffany Renee Hairston (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 25)

Henry Co. Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

%

D. Wayne Davis Jr.*(I)
00%
Del G. Mills (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 25)

Henry Co. School Board At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Cherie Joyce Whitlow *(I)
00%
Mary S. Martin (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 25)

Henry County School Board - Horsepasture

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephanie A. Brinegar (I)
00%
Valeria Clark Edwards (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Henry Co. Board of Sup. - Reed Creek

Candidate

Votes

%

Gordon R. Metz Jr.(I)
00%
Pamela C. Cobler (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

