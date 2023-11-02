49º
Virginia general election results for Senate District 11 on November 7, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia Senate District 11 race here.

R. Creigh Deeds (D) and Phillip A. Hamilton (R) are vying for the Virginia Senate District 11 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Albermarle County, Charlottesville, Amherst County, Nelson County, and a portion of Louisa County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 11 race below.

Senate - 11th District

Senate - District 11

Candidate

Votes

%

R. Creigh Deeds*(D)
00%
Philip A. Hamilton(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 68)

Senate of Virginia District 11 - Amherst Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Philip A Hamilton(R)
00%
R Creigh Deeds(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Senate of Virginia District 11 - Nelson Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Philip A Hamilton(R)
00%
R Creigh Deeds(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

