Virginia general election results for Senate District 8 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia Senate District 8 race here.

Donna M. St. Clair (D) and Mark J. Peake (R) are vying for the Virginia Senate District 8 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Lynchburg, Campbell County, and a portion of Bedford County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 8 race below.

