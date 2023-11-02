49º
Join Insider

Politics

Virginia general election results for Senate District 8 on November 7, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2023, Virginia Senate, District 8

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia Senate District 8 race here.

Donna M. St. Clair (D) and Mark J. Peake (R) are vying for the Virginia Senate District 8 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Lynchburg, Campbell County, and a portion of Bedford County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 8 race below.

Senate - 8th District

Senate - District 8

Candidate

Votes

%

Donna M. St. Clair(D)
00%
Mark J. Peake(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 69)

Senate of Virginia District 8 - Bedford Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark J Peake (R)
00%
Donna M St Clair (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 33)

Senate of Virginia District 8 - Campbell Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark J Peake (R)
00%
Donna M St Clair (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

Senate of Virginia District 8 - Lynchburg

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark J Peake (R)
00%
Donna M St Clair (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 19)

Get the latest Virginia election news here.

Find other races by using the picker below.

Local Races that Matter

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email