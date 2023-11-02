49º
Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 43 on November 7, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 43 race here.

James W. “Will” Morefield (R) and David M. “Tiger Dave” Ratliff (I) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 43 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Tazewell County, Buchanan County, Bland County, and parts of Dickenson County and Russell County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 43 race below.

House of Delegates - 43rd District

House of Delegates - District 43

Candidate

Votes

%

James W. Morefield *(R)
00%
David M. Ratliff (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 63)

House of Del. District 43 - Bland Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

James W Will Morefield (R)
00%
David M Tiger Dave Ratliff (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

