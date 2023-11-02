Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 52 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 52 race here.

Jennifer K. Woofter (D) and Wendell S. Walker (R) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 52 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Lynchburg and parts of Campbell County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 52 race below.

