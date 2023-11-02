49º
Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 52 on November 7, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 52 race here.

Jennifer K. Woofter (D) and Wendell S. Walker (R) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 52 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Lynchburg and parts of Campbell County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 52 race below.

House of Delegates - 52nd District

House of Delegates - District 52

Candidate

Votes

%

Wendell S. Walker*(R)
00%
Jennifer K. Woofter(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 22)

House of Del. District 52 - Campbell Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wendell S Walker (R)
00%
Jennifer K Woofter (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

House of Delegates District 52 - Lynchburg

Candidate

Votes

%

Wendell S Walker (R)
00%
Jennifer K Woofter (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 19)

