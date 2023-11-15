Three SW Virginia congressmen vote against resolution to prevent government shutdown

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The threat of a government shutdown will have to wait to come back up in the new year.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted to prevent a government shutdown sending Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan to the Senate.

Without enough support from his Republican majority, Johnson had to rely on Democrats to ensure passage to keep the federal government running.

Karen Hult, a professor of political science at Virginia Tech, said Tuesday’s vote shows a lot for Republicans.

“Almost 100 Republicans voting against it but that still says the House Republicans are divided,” Hult said.

Among those voting against the resolution include Southwest Virginia representatives, Ben Cline, Morgan Griffith, and Bob Good.

On Monday, Good posted to his ‘X’ account with his stance on the matter.

I am opposed to the CR that has been proposed, because it contains no spending reductions, no border security, & no policy wins for the American people. I am committed to working with Speaker Johnson & my House colleagues to chart a better path forward for our country. — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) November 13, 2023

Good, along with other members of the House Freedom Caucus, pushed for deeper spending cuts in the new year.

“They really did think that Speaker Johnson like Speaker McCarthy beforehand should have more involved in cutting spending and not getting Democratic votes to get this through,” Hult said.

Hult believes the caucus will continue to support Speaker Johnson in order to avoid repeating the cycle of trying to find a Speaker of the House.