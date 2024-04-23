Democratic Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney bows out of governor’s race to run for lieutenant governor

Democratic Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is withdrawing from the 2025 race for Virginia governor and is instead throwing his hat in the ring for Lieutenant Governor.

The announcement came in a statement, where he said in part: “After careful consideration with my family, I believe that the best way to ensure that all Virginia families do get the change they deserve is for our party to come together, avoid a costly and damaging primary and, for me to run instead for Lieutenant Governor.”

Stoney has been immersed in Virginia politics for two decades and in 2016, he became the youngest person to serve as mayor of the state’s capital city. In 2020, he was reelected, with the goal of addressing “generational problems” while also working to enhance the city’s finances, establish new schools and reduce the poverty rate.

Back in December of 2023, he announced his candidacy for Virginia governor, saying: “I truly believe that the voters, the Democratic voters, want someone who has run something, and I’m going to lay out that record at that vision over the course of the next 18 months.”

However, he has now dropped out of the Virginia governor’s race to run for lieutenant governor, leaving Abigail Spanberger as the only democratic candidate. You can read his full statement below: