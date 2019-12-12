Gov. Ralph Northam weighs in on Second Amendment sanctuaries

RICHMOND, Va. – For the first time, Gov. Ralph Northam is weighing in on the more than 70 cities and counties across the commonwealth that have approved some type of Second Amendment sanctuary or support resolution.

The governor says there could be consequences if laws aren’t followed.

“If we have constitutional laws on the books and law enforcement officers are not enforcing those laws on the books, then there are going to be some consequences but I’ll cross that bridge if and when we get to it,” said Northam.

Northam says November’s elections are proof Virginians want stricter gun laws.

The general assembly will have democratic majorities when lawmakers return next month.

Northam plans to re-introduce eight gun bills - including expanding background checks.

But Northam says any laws will be constitutional.

“Any law that we pass in Richmond and the 8 pieces of legislation that I put on the table back in July - they’re constitutional, so that’s not going to be an issue,” said Northam.

Local governments continue to pass resolutions about gun rights - including Wednesday night in Chesapeake and Fluvanna county.