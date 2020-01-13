WATCH LIVE: NRA holding news conference in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action and Virginia House and Senate leaders are holding a news conference at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond on Monday.

The news conference is set to address the effects of Gov. Northam’s gun control legislation.

Expected speakers include:

Del. Todd Gilbert

Savannah Lindquist, Virginia gun owner, assault survivor, DC Project delegate

Tom Suit, Virginia gun owner, retired military, competitive shooter

Andrew Whiting, Virginia gun owner​

Chris Kopacki, NRA-ILA Deputy Managing Director of State and Local Affairs

D.J. Spiker, NRA-ILA Virginia State Director