28 new coronavirus cases in Virginia, now 152 total cases

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 152 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 21, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Saturday’s 152 cases mark an increase from 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.

Here is a breakdown of Saturday’s cases:

25 cases in Central Virginia

42 in Eastern Virginia

77 in Northern Virginia

6 in Northwest Virginia

2 in Southwest Virginia

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).