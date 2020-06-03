Richmond mayor to introduce ordinance to remove city’s Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to remove the other Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue, which include statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Gens. Stonewall Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart.

Those statues sit on city land, unlike the statue of Robert E. Lee, which is on state property. Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans to remove the Lee statue on Thursday.

Stoney said he would introduce an ordinance July 1 to have the statues removed.

Senate Bill 183 and House Bill 1537, which Northam signed earlier this year, overturn the state’s law regarding the removal of Confederate war memorials.

Starting July 1, localities gain the ability to remove, relocate, or contextualize the monuments in their communities.

“I appreciate the recommendations of the Monument Avenue Commission - those were the appropriate recommendations at the time. But times have changed, and removing these statues will allow the healing process to begin for so many Black Richmonders and Virginians,” Stoney said. “Richmond is no longer the Capital of the Confederacy - it is filled with diversity and love for all - and we need to demonstrate that.”