Virginia Senate passes bill allowing assaulting a police officer to be a misdemeanor

RICHMOND, Va. – A controversial bill is moving forward during the current Virginia General Assembly special session.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Senate voted 21-15 to pass Senate Bill 5032, which would allow an assault against a law enforcement officer to a misdemeanor if the person attacked is not hurt.

Here’s the summary of the bill:

Eliminates the mandatory minimum term of confinement for an assault and battery committed against a judge; magistrate; law-enforcement officer; correctional officer; person directly involved in the care, treatment, or supervision of inmates; firefighter; or volunteer firefighter or any emergency medical services personnel and provides that such crime can no longer be committed as a simple assault and must result in a bodily injury. Summary of Senate Bill 5032

The bill also removes mandatory minimum 6-month jail sentence for assaulting a police officer.