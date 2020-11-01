Virginia sees 1,202 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 182,392 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 1, Virginia is now reporting 182,392 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s 1,202 new cases:

130 new cases in Fairfax County

67 new cases in Loudoun County

65 new cases in Virginia Beach

54 new cases in Henrico County

50 new cases in Arlington County

43 new cases in Lee County

41 new cases in Prince William County and Richmond City

36 new cases in Hampton

35 new cases in Rockingham County

31 new cases in Roanoke City and Alleghany County

28 new cases in Chesterfield County, Chesapeake and Botetourt County

24 new cases in Franklin County

23 new cases in Washington County

21 new cases in Montgomery County

19 new cases in Wise County

16 new cases in Hanover County, Scott County and Newport News

15 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Spotsylvania County

13 new cases in Lynchburg and Henry County

12 new cases in Alexandria, Stafford County, Staunton and Winchester

11 new cases in Bedford County, Augusta County and Covington

10 new cases in Smyth County

9 new cases in Roanoke County

8 new cases in Harrisonburg and Frederick County

7 new cases in Danville, Nottoway County and Culpeper County

6 new cases in Russell County, Campbell County, Madison County, Tazewell County, Charlottesville and Orange County

5 new cases in Prince Edward County, Goochland County, Fauquier County and Buckingham County

4 new cases in Lexington, Carroll County, Accomack County, Waynesboro, Floyd County, Buena Vista, Louisa County, Greene County, Charlotte County and Cumberland County

3 new cases in Shenandoah County, Patrick County, Halifax County, Powhatan County, Amherst County, Giles County, Mecklenburg County and Clarke County

2 new cases in Caroline County, Craig County, Wythe County, Radford, Dickenson County, Portsmouth, Warren County, Williamsburg, Gloucester County, Fredericksburg, James City County, Greensville County, Falls Church and Amelia County

1 new case in Norfolk, Suffolk, Salem, Pulaski County, New Kent County, King George County, Bland County, Isle of Wight County, Colonial Heights, Poquoson, Buchanan County, Fluvanna County, Grayson County, Franklin City, Charles City County, Rockbridge County, Lunenburg County, King William County, Middlesex County, Nelson County and Rappahannock County

Manassas, Manassas Park and Richmond County decreased by one death

Sunday’s total of 182,392 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 181,190 cases

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,856,751 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.