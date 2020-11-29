Virginia sees 2,325 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 235,942 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 29, Virginia is now reporting 235,942 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Sunday’s total of 2cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 233,617 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 2,325 new cases:

361 new cases in Fairfax County

155 new cases in Virginia Beach

105 new cases in Norfolk

94 new cases in Prince William County

86 new cases in Chesapeake

85 new cases in Frederick County

75 new cases in Henrico County

74 new cases in Chesterfield County

71 new cases in Newport News

63 new cases in Richmond

57 new cases in Arlington County

54 new cases in Fauquier County

53 new cases in Hampton

43 new cases in Roanoke County

41 new cases in Loudoun County

40 new cases in Lynchburg and Roanoke

38 new cases in Spotsylvania County

30 new cases in Alexandria

29 new cases in Campbell County and James City County

27 new cases in Warren County

25 new cases in Bedford County

24 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Henry County

23 new cases in Montgomery County, Winchester and Danville

22 new cases in Orange County

20 new cases in Culpeper County

19 new cases in Shenandoah County and York County

18 new cases in Hanover County

16 new cases in Gloucester County

14 new cases in Caroline County

13 new cases in Wise County

12 new cases in Stafford County, Wythe County, Staunton and Scott County

11 new cases in Rockingham County, Botetourt County and Martinsville

10 new cases in Harrisonburg, Franklin County and Prince George County

9 new cases in Pulaski County and Manassas

8 new cases in Giles County, Amherst County, Richmond County, Halifax County and Covington

7 new cases in Carroll County, Suffolk, Albemarle County and Petersburg

6 new cases in King George County, Page County, Louisa County, Westmoreland County, Dinwiddie County and Appomattox County

5 new cases in Buckingham County, Portsmouth, Augusta County, Accomack County, Salem, Clarke County, Rockbridge County, Prince Edward County, Hopewell and Emporia

4 new cases in Washington County, Bland County, Lexington, Waynesboro, Powhatan County, Fluvanna County, Patrick County, Greensville County, Rappahannock County and Madison County

3 new cases in Russell County, Floyd County, Fredericksburg, Isle of Wight County, Northampton County, Amelia County, New Kent County, Southampton County, Falls Church, Fairfax and Poquoson

2 new cases in Radford, Dickenson County, Mecklenburg County, Lee County, Goochland County, Cumberland County, Colonial Heights, Essex County, Alleghany County, Middlesex County, Mathews County and Williamsburg

1 new case in Smyth County, Grayson County, Buena Vista, Nottoway County, Greene County, Lancaster County, Norton, Northumberland County, King William County, Franklin, Lunenburg County, Nelson County and Sussex County

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,788,420 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.