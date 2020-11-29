Virginia sees 2,325 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 235,942 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 29, Virginia is now reporting 235,942 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
Sunday’s total of 2cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 233,617 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of today’s 2,325 new cases:
- 361 new cases in Fairfax County
- 155 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 105 new cases in Norfolk
- 94 new cases in Prince William County
- 86 new cases in Chesapeake
- 85 new cases in Frederick County
- 75 new cases in Henrico County
- 74 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 71 new cases in Newport News
- 63 new cases in Richmond
- 57 new cases in Arlington County
- 54 new cases in Fauquier County
- 53 new cases in Hampton
- 43 new cases in Roanoke County
- 41 new cases in Loudoun County
- 40 new cases in Lynchburg and Roanoke
- 38 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 30 new cases in Alexandria
- 29 new cases in Campbell County and James City County
- 27 new cases in Warren County
- 25 new cases in Bedford County
- 24 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Henry County
- 23 new cases in Montgomery County, Winchester and Danville
- 22 new cases in Orange County
- 20 new cases in Culpeper County
- 19 new cases in Shenandoah County and York County
- 18 new cases in Hanover County
- 16 new cases in Gloucester County
- 14 new cases in Caroline County
- 13 new cases in Wise County
- 12 new cases in Stafford County, Wythe County, Staunton and Scott County
- 11 new cases in Rockingham County, Botetourt County and Martinsville
- 10 new cases in Harrisonburg, Franklin County and Prince George County
- 9 new cases in Pulaski County and Manassas
- 8 new cases in Giles County, Amherst County, Richmond County, Halifax County and Covington
- 7 new cases in Carroll County, Suffolk, Albemarle County and Petersburg
- 6 new cases in King George County, Page County, Louisa County, Westmoreland County, Dinwiddie County and Appomattox County
- 5 new cases in Buckingham County, Portsmouth, Augusta County, Accomack County, Salem, Clarke County, Rockbridge County, Prince Edward County, Hopewell and Emporia
- 4 new cases in Washington County, Bland County, Lexington, Waynesboro, Powhatan County, Fluvanna County, Patrick County, Greensville County, Rappahannock County and Madison County
- 3 new cases in Russell County, Floyd County, Fredericksburg, Isle of Wight County, Northampton County, Amelia County, New Kent County, Southampton County, Falls Church, Fairfax and Poquoson
- 2 new cases in Radford, Dickenson County, Mecklenburg County, Lee County, Goochland County, Cumberland County, Colonial Heights, Essex County, Alleghany County, Middlesex County, Mathews County and Williamsburg
- 1 new case in Smyth County, Grayson County, Buena Vista, Nottoway County, Greene County, Lancaster County, Norton, Northumberland County, King William County, Franklin, Lunenburg County, Nelson County and Sussex County
As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,788,420 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.