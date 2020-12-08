Virginia governor issues reminder as new distracted driving law starts next year

ROANOKE, Va – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is reminding Virginians of the state’s new distracted driving law that goes into effect on Jan. 1.

During a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Northam commended lawmakers for passing the new law, which makes holding any kind of device while driving illegal.

Northam believes the new law will save hundreds of lives.

“Last year, believe it or not, there were more than 23,000. I repeat 23,000 crashes in Virginia that were caused by distracted driving and 120 of those individuals lost their lives,” said the governor.

Any driver in the state who violates the law could face a fine of up to $250.