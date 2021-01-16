Virginia sees 6,757 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 429,391 statewide

As of January 16, Virginia is reporting 429,391 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

As of Saturday, across Virginia, a total of 295,202 vaccines have been administered, with 32,059 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Saturday’s total of 429,391 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 422,634 cases.

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,915,263 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.