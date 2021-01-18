Virginia sees 7,245 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 446,550 statewide

As of January 18, Virginia is reporting 446,550 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

As of Monday, across Virginia, a total of 316,812 vaccines have been administered, with 33,470 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Monday’s total of 446,550 cases marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 439,305 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 7,245 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:

629 new cases in Fairfax County

548 new cases in Prince William County

510 new cases in Chesapeake

464 new cases in Virginia Beach

377 new cases in Loudoun County

314 new cases in Chesterfield County

286 new cases in Henrico County

232 new cases in Hampton

219 new cases in Norfolk

213 new cases in Newport News

185 new cases in Richmond

133 new cases in Alexandria

123 new cases in Stafford County

117 new cases in Spotsylvania County

113 new cases in Arlington County

96 new cases in Lynchburg

92 new cases in Hanover County and Portsmouth

89 new cases in Bedford County

87 new cases in James City County and Roanoke

76 new cases in Petersburg

72 new cases in Roanoke County

70 new cases in Rockingham County

69 new cases in Washington County

67 new cases in Pittsylvania County

66 new cases in Suffolk and Frederick County

65 new cases in Campbell County

58 new cases in Shenandoah County

42 new cases in Manassas, Hopewell and Amherst County

40 new cases in Montgomery County

37 new cases in York County and Augusta County

35 new cases in Fauquier County and Henry County

34 new cases in Halifax County

33 new cases in Goochland County

32 new cases in Isle of Wight County and Gloucester County

31 new cases in Prince George County

30 new cases in Franklin County

29 new cases in Salem

28 new cases in Prince Edward County, Albemarle County and Accomack County

26 new cases in Winchester, Page County and Caroline County

25 new cases in Warren County and Smyth County

24 new cases in Fluvanna County

23 new cases in Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie County, Louisa County, King George County and Martinsville

22 new cases in Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and New Kent County

21 new cases in Charlottesville, Staunton, Pulaski County and Poquoson

20 new cases in Fredericksburg and Tazewell County

19 new cases in Nottoway County, Mecklenburg County and Powhatan County

18 new cases in Clarke County

17 new cases in Orange County, Culpeper County and Appomattox County

16 new cases in Emporia

15 new cases in Northampton County and Nelson County

14 new cases in Richmond County, Charlotte County and Grayson County

13 new cases in Lee County and Botetourt County

12 new cases in Brunswick County and Radford

11 new cases in Wise County, Carroll County, Westmoreland County and Essex County

10 new cases in Rockbridge County, Sussex County, Charles City County and King William County

9 new cases in Southampton County, Buckingham County, Alleghany County, Amelia County and Lancaster County

8 new cases in Danville, Floyd County and Craig County

7 new cases in Wythe County, Giles County, Greene County, Bland County, Middlesex County, Buchanan County, Northumberland County and Lexington

6 new cases in Scott County and Covington

5 new cases in Franklin, Lunenburg County, Fairfax, Russell County, Cumberland County, Williamsburg, Rappahannock County and King and Queen County

4 new cases in Falls Church, Patrick County, Dickenson County, Surry County and Galax

3 new cases in Bristol, Manassas Park and Madison County

2 new cases in Buena Vista, Bath County and Mathews County

Greensville County decreased by two cases

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,934,228 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.