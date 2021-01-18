Virginia sees 7,245 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 446,550 statewide

As of January 18, Virginia is reporting 446,550 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
As of Monday, across Virginia, a total of 316,812 vaccines have been administered, with 33,470 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Monday’s total of 446,550 cases marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 439,305 cases.
Here is a breakdown of the 7,245 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:
- 629 new cases in Fairfax County
- 548 new cases in Prince William County
- 510 new cases in Chesapeake
- 464 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 377 new cases in Loudoun County
- 314 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 286 new cases in Henrico County
- 232 new cases in Hampton
- 219 new cases in Norfolk
- 213 new cases in Newport News
- 185 new cases in Richmond
- 133 new cases in Alexandria
- 123 new cases in Stafford County
- 117 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 113 new cases in Arlington County
- 96 new cases in Lynchburg
- 92 new cases in Hanover County and Portsmouth
- 89 new cases in Bedford County
- 87 new cases in James City County and Roanoke
- 76 new cases in Petersburg
- 72 new cases in Roanoke County
- 70 new cases in Rockingham County
- 69 new cases in Washington County
- 67 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 66 new cases in Suffolk and Frederick County
- 65 new cases in Campbell County
- 58 new cases in Shenandoah County
- 42 new cases in Manassas, Hopewell and Amherst County
- 40 new cases in Montgomery County
- 37 new cases in York County and Augusta County
- 35 new cases in Fauquier County and Henry County
- 34 new cases in Halifax County
- 33 new cases in Goochland County
- 32 new cases in Isle of Wight County and Gloucester County
- 31 new cases in Prince George County
- 30 new cases in Franklin County
- 29 new cases in Salem
- 28 new cases in Prince Edward County, Albemarle County and Accomack County
- 26 new cases in Winchester, Page County and Caroline County
- 25 new cases in Warren County and Smyth County
- 24 new cases in Fluvanna County
- 23 new cases in Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie County, Louisa County, King George County and Martinsville
- 22 new cases in Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and New Kent County
- 21 new cases in Charlottesville, Staunton, Pulaski County and Poquoson
- 20 new cases in Fredericksburg and Tazewell County
- 19 new cases in Nottoway County, Mecklenburg County and Powhatan County
- 18 new cases in Clarke County
- 17 new cases in Orange County, Culpeper County and Appomattox County
- 16 new cases in Emporia
- 15 new cases in Northampton County and Nelson County
- 14 new cases in Richmond County, Charlotte County and Grayson County
- 13 new cases in Lee County and Botetourt County
- 12 new cases in Brunswick County and Radford
- 11 new cases in Wise County, Carroll County, Westmoreland County and Essex County
- 10 new cases in Rockbridge County, Sussex County, Charles City County and King William County
- 9 new cases in Southampton County, Buckingham County, Alleghany County, Amelia County and Lancaster County
- 8 new cases in Danville, Floyd County and Craig County
- 7 new cases in Wythe County, Giles County, Greene County, Bland County, Middlesex County, Buchanan County, Northumberland County and Lexington
- 6 new cases in Scott County and Covington
- 5 new cases in Franklin, Lunenburg County, Fairfax, Russell County, Cumberland County, Williamsburg, Rappahannock County and King and Queen County
- 4 new cases in Falls Church, Patrick County, Dickenson County, Surry County and Galax
- 3 new cases in Bristol, Manassas Park and Madison County
- 2 new cases in Buena Vista, Bath County and Mathews County
- Greensville County decreased by two cases
As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,934,228 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.