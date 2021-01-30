Virginia sees 4,309 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 502,221 statewide

As of January 30, Virginia is reporting 502,221 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
As of Saturday, a total of 758,447 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 109,465 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Saturday’s total of 502,221 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 497,912 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of the 4,309 new cases in Virginia:
- 446 new cases in Fairfax County
- 341 new cases in Prince William County
- 304 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 200 new cases in Loudoun County
- 171 new cases in Henrico County
- 167 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 160 new cases in Chesapeake
- 143 new cases in Stafford County
- 108 new cases in Norfolk
- 97 new cases in Richmond
- 93 new cases in Newport News and Arlington County
- 73 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 72 new cases in Roanoke
- 70 new cases in Roanoke County
- 68 new cases in Lynchburg
- 67 new cases in Bedford County
- 65 new cases in Alexandria
- 64 new cases in Suffolk
- 60 new cases in Hampton and Frederick County
- 47 new cases in Franklin County and Hopewell
- 45 new cases in Hanover County
- 41 new cases in Petersburg and Page County
- 40 new cases in Portsmouth and Shenandoah County
- 36 new cases in Halifax County
- 33 new cases in Warren County
- 32 new cases in Danville
- 31 new cases in Isle of Wight County
- 30 new cases in Montgomery County and Campbell County
- 28 new cases in Manassas
- 27 new cases in Augusta County
- 26 new cases in Prince Edward County
- 25 new cases in Buchanan County, Gloucester County, Washington County and Henry County
- 22 new cases in Prince George County and Amherst County
- 21 new cases in James City County and King George County
- 20 new cases in Pittsylvania County and York County
- 19 new cases in Harrisonburg
- 18 new cases in Fauquier County and Powhatan County
- 17 new cases in Botetourt County, Waynesboro, Colonial Heights and Salem
- 16 new cases in Louisa County and Dinwiddie County
- 15 new cases in Rockingham County and Charlottesville
- 14 new cases in Albemarle County, Rockbridge County and Appomattox County
- 13 new cases in Greensville County and Winchester
- 12 new cases in Westmoreland County and Martinsville
- 11 new cases in Culpeper County, Mecklenburg County, Fredericksburg, Goochland County and Buena Vista
- 10 new cases in Caroline County, Southampton County, Nottoway County, Franklin and Giles County
- 9 new cases in Accomack County, Orange County, Patrick County and Wise County
- 8 new cases in King William County, Clarke County, New Kent County, Essex County, Scott County and Brunswick County
- 7 new cases in Pulaski County, Staunton, Carroll County and Lexington
- 6 new cases in Mathews County and Madison County
- 5 new cases in Lee County, Smyth County, Wythe County, Nelson County, Greene County, Williamsburg and Covington
- 4 new cases in Lancaster County, Sussex County, Radford, Amelia County and Floyd County
- 3 new cases in Alleghany County, Poquoson, Northampton County, Lunenburg County, Falls Church and Highland County
- 2 new cases in Fluvanna County, Middlesex County, Craig County, Charles City County, Grayson County and Richmond County
- 1 new case in Buckingham County, Fairfax, Cumberland County, Bristol, Northumberland County, Rappahannock County, Emporia, Norton and King and Queen County
As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,469,119 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.