Virginia sees 4,309 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 502,221 statewide

As of January 30, Virginia is reporting 502,221 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Saturday, a total of 758,447 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 109,465 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Saturday’s total of 502,221 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 497,912 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the 4,309 new cases in Virginia:

446 new cases in Fairfax County

341 new cases in Prince William County

304 new cases in Virginia Beach

200 new cases in Loudoun County

171 new cases in Henrico County

167 new cases in Chesterfield County

160 new cases in Chesapeake

143 new cases in Stafford County

108 new cases in Norfolk

97 new cases in Richmond

93 new cases in Newport News and Arlington County

73 new cases in Spotsylvania County

72 new cases in Roanoke

70 new cases in Roanoke County

68 new cases in Lynchburg

67 new cases in Bedford County

65 new cases in Alexandria

64 new cases in Suffolk

60 new cases in Hampton and Frederick County

47 new cases in Franklin County and Hopewell

45 new cases in Hanover County

41 new cases in Petersburg and Page County

40 new cases in Portsmouth and Shenandoah County

36 new cases in Halifax County

33 new cases in Warren County

32 new cases in Danville

31 new cases in Isle of Wight County

30 new cases in Montgomery County and Campbell County

28 new cases in Manassas

27 new cases in Augusta County

26 new cases in Prince Edward County

25 new cases in Buchanan County, Gloucester County, Washington County and Henry County

22 new cases in Prince George County and Amherst County

21 new cases in James City County and King George County

20 new cases in Pittsylvania County and York County

19 new cases in Harrisonburg

18 new cases in Fauquier County and Powhatan County

17 new cases in Botetourt County, Waynesboro, Colonial Heights and Salem

16 new cases in Louisa County and Dinwiddie County

15 new cases in Rockingham County and Charlottesville

14 new cases in Albemarle County, Rockbridge County and Appomattox County

13 new cases in Greensville County and Winchester

12 new cases in Westmoreland County and Martinsville

11 new cases in Culpeper County, Mecklenburg County, Fredericksburg, Goochland County and Buena Vista

10 new cases in Caroline County, Southampton County, Nottoway County, Franklin and Giles County

9 new cases in Accomack County, Orange County, Patrick County and Wise County

8 new cases in King William County, Clarke County, New Kent County, Essex County, Scott County and Brunswick County

7 new cases in Pulaski County, Staunton, Carroll County and Lexington

6 new cases in Mathews County and Madison County

5 new cases in Lee County, Smyth County, Wythe County, Nelson County, Greene County, Williamsburg and Covington

4 new cases in Lancaster County, Sussex County, Radford, Amelia County and Floyd County

3 new cases in Alleghany County, Poquoson, Northampton County, Lunenburg County, Falls Church and Highland County

2 new cases in Fluvanna County, Middlesex County, Craig County, Charles City County, Grayson County and Richmond County

1 new case in Buckingham County, Fairfax, Cumberland County, Bristol, Northumberland County, Rappahannock County, Emporia, Norton and King and Queen County

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,469,119 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.