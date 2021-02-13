Virginia sees 3,215 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 547,424 statewide

As of February 13, Virginia is reporting 547,424 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,298,573 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 303,942 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Here is a breakdown of the 3,215 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia:

397 new cases in Fairfax County

318 new cases in Chesterfield County

197 new cases in Prince William County

188 new cases in Virginia Beach

141 new cases in Henrico County

104 new cases in Chesapeake

97 new cases in Richmond

95 new cases in Loudoun County

92 new cases in Hampton

83 new cases in Montgomery County

81 new cases in Norfolk

71 new cases in Roanoke County

53 new cases in Newport News

49 new cases in Lynchburg

48 new cases in Charlottesville

46 new cases in Stafford County, Arlington County and Suffolk

44 new cases in Buckingham County

43 new cases in Alexandria

39 new cases in Hanover County

33 new cases in Portsmouth

32 new cases in Spotsylvania County

29 new cases in Albemarle County

28 new cases in Rockbridge County

26 new cases in Fauquier County

25 new cases in Danville and Frederick County

23 new cases in Henry County

22 new cases in Augusta County

21 new cases in Gloucester County

20 new cases in Powhatan County and Botetourt County

19 new cases in York County

18 new cases in Campbell County, James City County, Shenandoah County and Colonial Heights

17 new cases in Pittsylvania County, Prince George County, Halifax County, Lee County and Westmoreland County

16 new cases in Harrisonburg, Isle of Wight County and Hopewell

15 new cases in Franklin County

14 new cases in Prince Edward County and Waynesboro

13 new cases in Salem

12 new cases in Bedford County, Rockingham County and Orange County

11 new cases in Williamsburg and Greensville County

10 new cases in Warren County, Washington County, Pulaski County, Accomack County, Petersburg and Southampton County

9 new cases in Amelia County, Giles County, Richmond County and Middlesex County

8 new cases in Tazewell County, Nottoway County, Culpeper County and King George County

7 new cases in Staunton and Goochland County

6 new cases in Lexington, Manassas, Caroline County, Fredericksburg, King William County, Smyth County, New Kent County, Wythe County, Dinwiddie County, Martinsville and Cumberland County

5 new cases in Amherst County, Mecklenburg County, Page County, Lunenburg County and Patrick County

4 new cases in Lancaster County, Brunswick County, Nelson County, Floyd County and Russell County

3 new cases in Appomattox County, Greene County, Charlotte County, Winchester, Wise County, Charles City County, Louisa County, Northumberland County, Rappahannock County and Falls Church

2 new cases in Clarke County, Manassas Park, Poquoson, Northampton County, Madison County, Fairfax, Covington, Scott County, Sussex County, Dickenson County, Emporia, Radford and Alleghany County

1 new case in Fluvanna County, Franklin, Carroll County, King and Queen County, Mathews County, Surry County and Highland County

1 fewer case in Bristol and Bath County

19 fewer cases in Roanoke City

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,021,192 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.