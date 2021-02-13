Virginia sees 3,215 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 547,424 statewide

As of February 13, Virginia is reporting 547,424 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.
As of Saturday, a total of 1,298,573 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 303,942 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Here is a breakdown of the 3,215 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia:
- 397 new cases in Fairfax County
- 318 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 197 new cases in Prince William County
- 188 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 141 new cases in Henrico County
- 104 new cases in Chesapeake
- 97 new cases in Richmond
- 95 new cases in Loudoun County
- 92 new cases in Hampton
- 83 new cases in Montgomery County
- 81 new cases in Norfolk
- 71 new cases in Roanoke County
- 53 new cases in Newport News
- 49 new cases in Lynchburg
- 48 new cases in Charlottesville
- 46 new cases in Stafford County, Arlington County and Suffolk
- 44 new cases in Buckingham County
- 43 new cases in Alexandria
- 39 new cases in Hanover County
- 33 new cases in Portsmouth
- 32 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 29 new cases in Albemarle County
- 28 new cases in Rockbridge County
- 26 new cases in Fauquier County
- 25 new cases in Danville and Frederick County
- 23 new cases in Henry County
- 22 new cases in Augusta County
- 21 new cases in Gloucester County
- 20 new cases in Powhatan County and Botetourt County
- 19 new cases in York County
- 18 new cases in Campbell County, James City County, Shenandoah County and Colonial Heights
- 17 new cases in Pittsylvania County, Prince George County, Halifax County, Lee County and Westmoreland County
- 16 new cases in Harrisonburg, Isle of Wight County and Hopewell
- 15 new cases in Franklin County
- 14 new cases in Prince Edward County and Waynesboro
- 13 new cases in Salem
- 12 new cases in Bedford County, Rockingham County and Orange County
- 11 new cases in Williamsburg and Greensville County
- 10 new cases in Warren County, Washington County, Pulaski County, Accomack County, Petersburg and Southampton County
- 9 new cases in Amelia County, Giles County, Richmond County and Middlesex County
- 8 new cases in Tazewell County, Nottoway County, Culpeper County and King George County
- 7 new cases in Staunton and Goochland County
- 6 new cases in Lexington, Manassas, Caroline County, Fredericksburg, King William County, Smyth County, New Kent County, Wythe County, Dinwiddie County, Martinsville and Cumberland County
- 5 new cases in Amherst County, Mecklenburg County, Page County, Lunenburg County and Patrick County
- 4 new cases in Lancaster County, Brunswick County, Nelson County, Floyd County and Russell County
- 3 new cases in Appomattox County, Greene County, Charlotte County, Winchester, Wise County, Charles City County, Louisa County, Northumberland County, Rappahannock County and Falls Church
- 2 new cases in Clarke County, Manassas Park, Poquoson, Northampton County, Madison County, Fairfax, Covington, Scott County, Sussex County, Dickenson County, Emporia, Radford and Alleghany County
- 1 new case in Fluvanna County, Franklin, Carroll County, King and Queen County, Mathews County, Surry County and Highland County
- 1 fewer case in Bristol and Bath County
- 19 fewer cases in Roanoke City
As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,021,192 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.