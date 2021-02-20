Virginia sees 1,882 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 561,812 statewide

As of February 20, Virginia is reporting 561,812 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.
As of Saturday, a total of 1,541,772 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 440,339 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Here’s a breakdown of the 1,882 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia today:
- 171 new cases in Fairfax County
- 108 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 98 new cases in Prince William County
- 88 new cases in Montgomery County
- 84 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 83 new cases in Richmond
- 78 new cases in Chesapeake
- 74 new cases in Henrico County
- 71 new cases in Loudoun County
- 62 new cases in Norfolk
- 60 new cases in Charlottesville
- 59 new cases in Botetourt County
- 56 new cases in Newport News
- 49 new cases in Albemarle County
- 43 new cases in Hampton
- 37 new cases in Arlington County
- 36 new cases in Portsmouth
- 32 new cases in Suffolk
- 25 new cases in Lexington
- 24 new cases in Spotsylvania County and James City County
- 23 new cases in Petersburg
- 22 new cases in Roanoke
- 21 new cases in Alexandria
- 20 new cases in Isle of Wight County
- 19 new cases in Hanover County and Bedford County
- 18 new cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County
- 17 new cases in Fauquier County
- 16 new cases in Salem
- 15 new cases in Augusta County
- 13 new cases in Lynchburg and Dinwiddie County
- 12 new cases in Henry County
- 11 new cases in Hopewell and Halifax County
- 10 new cases in Prince George County and Wise County
- 9 new cases in Culpeper County and Mathews County
- 8 new cases in Stafford County, Frederick County, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, Amherst County, Greene County, New Kent County and Colonial Heights
- 7 new cases in Gloucester County, Accomack County and Prince Edward County
- 6 new cases in Rockingham County, Staunton, Powhatan County, Northampton County, King William County, Middlesex County, Louisa County, Wythe County and Lunenburg County
- 5 new cases in Warren County, Page County, Caroline County, Falls Church and Smyth County
- 4 new cases in Buchanan County, Campbell County, Franklin, Fluvanna County, Manassas, Poquoson, Giles County, Grayson County and Richmond County
- 3 new cases in Shenandoah County, Scott County, Radford, Lancaster County, Brunswick County, Charlotte County, Tazewell County, Sussex County, Northumberland County, Winchester and Bland County
- 2 new cases in Franklin County, Goochland County, Carroll County, York County, Fairfax, Buckingham County, Nottoway County, Appomattox County, King George County, Cumberland County, Essex County, Nelson County, Surry County, Greensville County, Craig County and Rappahannock County
- 1 new case in Russell County, Southampton County, Clarke County, Charles City County, Amelia County, Patrick County, Lee County, Martinsville and Washington County
- 1 fewer case in Westmoreland County and Pulaski County
- 3 fewer cases in Covington
- 5 fewer cases in Fredericksburg
- 13 fewer cases in Alleghany County
- 17 fewer cases in Rockbridge County
- 20 fewer cases in Roanoke County
According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.
As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,242,800 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.