Virginia sees 1,882 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 561,812 statewide

As of February 20, Virginia is reporting 561,812 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,541,772 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 440,339 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Here’s a breakdown of the 1,882 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia today:

171 new cases in Fairfax County

108 new cases in Virginia Beach

98 new cases in Prince William County

88 new cases in Montgomery County

84 new cases in Chesterfield County

83 new cases in Richmond

78 new cases in Chesapeake

74 new cases in Henrico County

71 new cases in Loudoun County

62 new cases in Norfolk

60 new cases in Charlottesville

59 new cases in Botetourt County

56 new cases in Newport News

49 new cases in Albemarle County

43 new cases in Hampton

37 new cases in Arlington County

36 new cases in Portsmouth

32 new cases in Suffolk

25 new cases in Lexington

24 new cases in Spotsylvania County and James City County

23 new cases in Petersburg

22 new cases in Roanoke

21 new cases in Alexandria

20 new cases in Isle of Wight County

19 new cases in Hanover County and Bedford County

18 new cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County

17 new cases in Fauquier County

16 new cases in Salem

15 new cases in Augusta County

13 new cases in Lynchburg and Dinwiddie County

12 new cases in Henry County

11 new cases in Hopewell and Halifax County

10 new cases in Prince George County and Wise County

9 new cases in Culpeper County and Mathews County

8 new cases in Stafford County, Frederick County, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, Amherst County, Greene County, New Kent County and Colonial Heights

7 new cases in Gloucester County, Accomack County and Prince Edward County

6 new cases in Rockingham County, Staunton, Powhatan County, Northampton County, King William County, Middlesex County, Louisa County, Wythe County and Lunenburg County

5 new cases in Warren County, Page County, Caroline County, Falls Church and Smyth County

4 new cases in Buchanan County, Campbell County, Franklin, Fluvanna County, Manassas, Poquoson, Giles County, Grayson County and Richmond County

3 new cases in Shenandoah County, Scott County, Radford, Lancaster County, Brunswick County, Charlotte County, Tazewell County, Sussex County, Northumberland County, Winchester and Bland County

2 new cases in Franklin County, Goochland County, Carroll County, York County, Fairfax, Buckingham County, Nottoway County, Appomattox County, King George County, Cumberland County, Essex County, Nelson County, Surry County, Greensville County, Craig County and Rappahannock County

1 new case in Russell County, Southampton County, Clarke County, Charles City County, Amelia County, Patrick County, Lee County, Martinsville and Washington County

1 fewer case in Westmoreland County and Pulaski County

3 fewer cases in Covington

5 fewer cases in Fredericksburg

13 fewer cases in Alleghany County

17 fewer cases in Rockbridge County

20 fewer cases in Roanoke County

According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,242,800 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.