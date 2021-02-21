Virginia sees 2,303 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 564,115 statewide

As of February 21, Virginia is reporting 564,115 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,541,772 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 440,339 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2,303 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia today:

283 new cases in Fairfax County

160 new cases in Prince William County

126 new cases in Virginia Beach

97 new cases in Loudoun County

90 new cases in Chesterfield County

85 new cases in Henrico County

84 new cases in Chesapeake

77 new cases in Newport News

76 new cases in Norfolk

74 new cases in Charlottesville

65 new cases in Arlington County

55 new cases in Richmond and Hampton

51 new cases in Albemarle County

42 new cases in Montgomery County

38 new cases in Suffolk and Petersburg

37 new cases in Alexandria

32 new cases in Danville

31 new cases in Portsmouth

28 new cases in Frederick County

27 new cases in Spotsylvania County and York County

25 new cases in Hanover County

24 new cases in Roanoke

23 new cases in Roanoke County

22 new cases in Prince George County

21 new cases in Isle of Wight County and Harrisonburg

19 new cases in Halifax County

18 new cases in James City County

17 new cases in Richmond County

16 new cases in Lynchburg and Hopewell

14 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Shenandoah County

13 new cases in Stafford County, Rockingham County, Warren County and Manassas

11 new cases in Colonial Heights, Page County and Rockbridge County

10 new cases in Dinwiddie County and New Kent County

9 new cases in Bedford County, Campbell County and Orange County

8 new cases in Botetourt County, Fauquier County, Mathews County, Poquoson and Nottoway County

7 new cases in Accomack County, Powhatan County, Giles County and Radford

6 new cases in Salem, Franklin County and Pulaski County

5 new cases in Culpeper County, Waynesboro, Greene County, Gloucester County, Prince Edward County, Winchester and Buena Vista

4 new cases in Henry County, King William County, Middlesex County, Caroline County, Franklin, Brunswick County, Tazewell County, Appomattox County, Southampton County, Martinsville, Mecklenburg County, Floyd County and Dickenson County

3 new cases in Northampton County, Wythe County, Falls Church, Fluvanna County, Northumberland County, Goochland County, Buckingham County, Emporia, Williamsburg and Fredericksburg

2 new cases in Augusta County, Louisa County, Buchanan County, Grayson County, Scott County, Charlotte County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Charles City County, Westmoreland County and Alleghany County

1 new case in Lexington, Wise County, Amherst County, Lunenburg County, Lancaster County, Sussex County, Fairfax, King George County, Surry County, Russell County, Amelia County, Washington County, King and Queen County, Manassas Park, Bristol, Highland County, Norton, Galax and Covington

1 fewer case in Nelson County

According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,270,525 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.