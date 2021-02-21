Virginia sees 2,303 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 564,115 statewide

As of February 21, Virginia is reporting 564,115 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.
As of Saturday, a total of 1,541,772 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 440,339 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Here’s a breakdown of the 2,303 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia today:
- 283 new cases in Fairfax County
- 160 new cases in Prince William County
- 126 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 97 new cases in Loudoun County
- 90 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 85 new cases in Henrico County
- 84 new cases in Chesapeake
- 77 new cases in Newport News
- 76 new cases in Norfolk
- 74 new cases in Charlottesville
- 65 new cases in Arlington County
- 55 new cases in Richmond and Hampton
- 51 new cases in Albemarle County
- 42 new cases in Montgomery County
- 38 new cases in Suffolk and Petersburg
- 37 new cases in Alexandria
- 32 new cases in Danville
- 31 new cases in Portsmouth
- 28 new cases in Frederick County
- 27 new cases in Spotsylvania County and York County
- 25 new cases in Hanover County
- 24 new cases in Roanoke
- 23 new cases in Roanoke County
- 22 new cases in Prince George County
- 21 new cases in Isle of Wight County and Harrisonburg
- 19 new cases in Halifax County
- 18 new cases in James City County
- 17 new cases in Richmond County
- 16 new cases in Lynchburg and Hopewell
- 14 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Shenandoah County
- 13 new cases in Stafford County, Rockingham County, Warren County and Manassas
- 11 new cases in Colonial Heights, Page County and Rockbridge County
- 10 new cases in Dinwiddie County and New Kent County
- 9 new cases in Bedford County, Campbell County and Orange County
- 8 new cases in Botetourt County, Fauquier County, Mathews County, Poquoson and Nottoway County
- 7 new cases in Accomack County, Powhatan County, Giles County and Radford
- 6 new cases in Salem, Franklin County and Pulaski County
- 5 new cases in Culpeper County, Waynesboro, Greene County, Gloucester County, Prince Edward County, Winchester and Buena Vista
- 4 new cases in Henry County, King William County, Middlesex County, Caroline County, Franklin, Brunswick County, Tazewell County, Appomattox County, Southampton County, Martinsville, Mecklenburg County, Floyd County and Dickenson County
- 3 new cases in Northampton County, Wythe County, Falls Church, Fluvanna County, Northumberland County, Goochland County, Buckingham County, Emporia, Williamsburg and Fredericksburg
- 2 new cases in Augusta County, Louisa County, Buchanan County, Grayson County, Scott County, Charlotte County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Charles City County, Westmoreland County and Alleghany County
- 1 new case in Lexington, Wise County, Amherst County, Lunenburg County, Lancaster County, Sussex County, Fairfax, King George County, Surry County, Russell County, Amelia County, Washington County, King and Queen County, Manassas Park, Bristol, Highland County, Norton, Galax and Covington
- 1 fewer case in Nelson County
According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.
As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,270,525 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.