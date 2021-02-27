Virginia sees 1,675 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 574,314 statewide

As of February 27, Virginia is reporting 574,314 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.
As of Saturday, a total of 1,855,904 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 616,469 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Here’s a breakdown of the 1,675 new coronavirus cases:
- 156 new cases in Fairfax County
- 98 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 96 new cases in Henrico County
- 86 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 61 new cases in Prince William County
- 58 new cases in Loudoun County and Norfolk
- 57 new cases in Montgomery County
- 52 new cases in Chesapeake and Arlington County
- 47 new cases in Richmond and Newport News
- 43 new cases in Hampton
- 28 new cases in Charlottesville
- 24 new cases in Orange County
- 23 new cases in Portsmouth
- 22 new cases in Petersburg
- 20 new cases in Roanoke County
- 19 new cases in Henry County, Alleghany County and Spotsylvania County
- 18 new cases in Roanoke
- 17 new cases in Hanover County and Harrisonburg
- 16 new cases in Suffolk and Franklin County
- 15 new cases in Frederick County
- 14 new cases in Albemarle County, Alexandria and Fauquier County
- 13 new cases in Halifax County
- 12 new cases in Stafford County and Campbell County
- 11 new cases in James City County, Pittsylvania County, Prince George County, Rockingham County and Lunenburg County
- 10 new cases in York County, Botetourt County, Isle of Wight County, Hopewell and Lynchburg
- 9 new cases in Middlesex County, Appomattox County, Mecklenburg County, Staunton, Caroline County and Washington County
- 8 new cases in Culpeper County, Accomack County, Amherst County, Colonial Heights, King George County and Sussex County
- 7 new cases in King William County, Augusta County and Gloucester County
- 6 new cases in Warren County, Pulaski County and Prince Edward County
- 5 new cases in Bedford County, Lee County, Martinsville, Shenandoah County, Nottoway County, Franklin, Falls Church, Salem, Poquoson and Richmond County
- 4 new cases in Fredericksburg, Carroll County, Lexington, Mathews County, Goochland County, Northumberland County, Tazewell County, Page County and Rockbridge County
- 3 new cases in Wise County, Danville, Grayson County, Nelson County, Dinwiddie County, Buckingham County, Scott County, Brunswick County, Charlotte County, New Kent County, Bristol and Northampton County
- 2 new cases in Manassas, Williamsburg, Radford, Powhatan County, Smyth County, Manassas Park, Essex County, Lancaster County, Surry County, Amelia County, Russell County, King and Queen County, Bath County, Waynesboro, Fluvanna County and Bland County
- 1 new case in Greene County, Rappahannock County, Dickenson County, Winchester, Cumberland County, Buena Vista, Floyd County, Westmoreland County, Norton, Madison County, Southampton County, Emporia, Galax and Patrick County
- 2 fewer cases in Wythe County
According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.
As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,475,156 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.