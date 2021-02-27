Virginia sees 1,675 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 574,314 statewide

As of February 27, Virginia is reporting 574,314 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Saturday, a total of 1,855,904 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 616,469 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Here’s a breakdown of the 1,675 new coronavirus cases:

156 new cases in Fairfax County

98 new cases in Virginia Beach

96 new cases in Henrico County

86 new cases in Chesterfield County

61 new cases in Prince William County

58 new cases in Loudoun County and Norfolk

57 new cases in Montgomery County

52 new cases in Chesapeake and Arlington County

47 new cases in Richmond and Newport News

43 new cases in Hampton

28 new cases in Charlottesville

24 new cases in Orange County

23 new cases in Portsmouth

22 new cases in Petersburg

20 new cases in Roanoke County

19 new cases in Henry County, Alleghany County and Spotsylvania County

18 new cases in Roanoke

17 new cases in Hanover County and Harrisonburg

16 new cases in Suffolk and Franklin County

15 new cases in Frederick County

14 new cases in Albemarle County, Alexandria and Fauquier County

13 new cases in Halifax County

12 new cases in Stafford County and Campbell County

11 new cases in James City County, Pittsylvania County, Prince George County, Rockingham County and Lunenburg County

10 new cases in York County, Botetourt County, Isle of Wight County, Hopewell and Lynchburg

9 new cases in Middlesex County, Appomattox County, Mecklenburg County, Staunton, Caroline County and Washington County

8 new cases in Culpeper County, Accomack County, Amherst County, Colonial Heights, King George County and Sussex County

7 new cases in King William County, Augusta County and Gloucester County

6 new cases in Warren County, Pulaski County and Prince Edward County

5 new cases in Bedford County, Lee County, Martinsville, Shenandoah County, Nottoway County, Franklin, Falls Church, Salem, Poquoson and Richmond County

4 new cases in Fredericksburg, Carroll County, Lexington, Mathews County, Goochland County, Northumberland County, Tazewell County, Page County and Rockbridge County

3 new cases in Wise County, Danville, Grayson County, Nelson County, Dinwiddie County, Buckingham County, Scott County, Brunswick County, Charlotte County, New Kent County, Bristol and Northampton County

2 new cases in Manassas, Williamsburg, Radford, Powhatan County, Smyth County, Manassas Park, Essex County, Lancaster County, Surry County, Amelia County, Russell County, King and Queen County, Bath County, Waynesboro, Fluvanna County and Bland County

1 new case in Greene County, Rappahannock County, Dickenson County, Winchester, Cumberland County, Buena Vista, Floyd County, Westmoreland County, Norton, Madison County, Southampton County, Emporia, Galax and Patrick County

2 fewer cases in Wythe County

According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,475,156 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.